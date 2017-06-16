Town of Oberlin under boil advisory - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Town of Oberlin under boil advisory

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
OBERLIN, LA (KPLC) -

The Town of Oberlin has been placed under a boil water advisory until further notice due to an electrical failure that occurred sometime during the night.

Residents are asked to boil water before consuming. 

For more information, call Superintendent Robert Smith at 337-389-9157 or City Hall at 337-639-4333.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly