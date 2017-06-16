TRAFFIC: All lanes open on I-10 eastbound at La. 378 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: All lanes open on I-10 eastbound at La. 378

By KPLC Digital Staff
Accident on I-10 eastbound near the bridge. (Source: Google maps) Accident on I-10 eastbound near the bridge. (Source: Google maps)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

All lanes are now open on I-10 eastbound at La. 378.

The right lane was blocked earlier due to an accident.

Traffic is now backed up to I-10/I-210 split.

If possible, please find alternate routes.

