TRAFFIC: Accident on I-10 eastbound at the bridge

For our Friday, we will have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers in the afternoon. Rain chances are only at 20%. It will be another hot day with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. Overnight tonight, we will cool down to the mid 70s with mostly clear skies. Rain chances are very limited. It will be another warm and muggy night. Over the weekend, we will have partly cloudy skies on Saturday with a 20% chance for scattered afternoon showers.