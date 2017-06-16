TRAFFIC: Accident on I-10 eastbound at the bridge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Accident on I-10 eastbound at the bridge

By KPLC Digital Staff
Accident on I-10 eastbound near the bridge. (Source: Google maps) Accident on I-10 eastbound near the bridge. (Source: Google maps)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

There is an accident reported on I-10 eastbound at Calcasieu River Bridge.

Traffic is backing up on the interstate.

If possible, please find alternate routes.

  Community garden in the works in North Lake Charles

    Community garden in the works in North Lake Charles

    Friday, June 16 2017 7:29 AM EDT
    Volunteers are working to get the ground tilled for the Mill St. community garden in Lake Charles. (Source: KPLC)Volunteers are working to get the ground tilled for the Mill St. community garden in Lake Charles. (Source: KPLC)

    Ground is being tilled on a big piece of property in North Lake Charles to bring the first of its kind community garden to the entire city. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports for it to be successful, lots of volunteers are needed to get involved!

    Ground is being tilled on a big piece of property in North Lake Charles to bring the first of its kind community garden to the entire city. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports for it to be successful, lots of volunteers are needed to get involved!

  Freebie Friday: Pete's Dragon, comedy show, family camping

    Freebie Friday: Pete's Dragon, comedy show, family camping

    Friday, June 16 2017 7:26 AM EDT
    Three KOA campgrounds in Louisiana are offering free camping for kids on Father's Day weekend. (Source: KOA)Three KOA campgrounds in Louisiana are offering free camping for kids on Father's Day weekend. (Source: KOA)

    A re-make of a classic children's movie, a comedy show, and free camping! if you are looking for family-friendly things to do this weekend on the cheap, we have you covered in this week's Freebie Friday.

    A re-make of a classic children's movie, a comedy show, and free camping! if you are looking for family-friendly things to do this weekend on the cheap, we have you covered in this week's Freebie Friday.

  FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot temperatures ahead with little to no chance for rain through this weekend

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot temperatures ahead with little to no chance for rain through this weekend

    Friday, June 16 2017 4:41 AM EDT
    Partly cloudy with a shower or two this afternoonPartly cloudy with a shower or two this afternoon

    For our Friday, we will have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers in the afternoon. Rain chances are only at 20%. It will be another hot day with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. Overnight tonight, we will cool down to the mid 70s with mostly clear skies. Rain chances are very limited. It will be another warm and muggy night. Over the weekend, we will have partly cloudy skies on Saturday with a 20% chance for scattered afternoon showers.

    For our Friday, we will have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers in the afternoon. Rain chances are only at 20%. It will be another hot day with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. Overnight tonight, we will cool down to the mid 70s with mostly clear skies. Rain chances are very limited. It will be another warm and muggy night. Over the weekend, we will have partly cloudy skies on Saturday with a 20% chance for scattered afternoon showers.

