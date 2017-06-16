Freebie Friday: Pete's Dragon, comedy show, family camping - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Freebie Friday: Pete's Dragon, comedy show, family camping

Three KOA campgrounds in Louisiana are offering free camping for kids on Father's Day weekend. (Source: KOA) Three KOA campgrounds in Louisiana are offering free camping for kids on Father's Day weekend. (Source: KOA)
(KPLC) -

A re-make of a classic children's movie, a comedy show, and free camping!

If you are looking for family-friendly things to do this weekend on the cheap, we have you covered in this week's Freebie Friday.

"Pete's Dragon" showing at Movies in the Square: The Grove at Heritage Square in Sulphur, Ruth St., Saturday at sunset

The adventures of an orphaned boy named Pete and his best friend Elliot, who just so happens to be a dragon, will hit the big screen at The Grove at Heritage Square in Sulphur.

A free showing of Pete's Dragon will begin at sunset Saturday.

Bring a picnic and get there early for a good spot!

Sunday Funnies Comedy Night: Luna Live on Ryan St. in Lake Charles, Sunday at 8:30 P.M.

Looking for a laugh?

The Sunday Funnies Comedy Night is back at Luna Live in Lake Charles, the only free comedy open mic!

The show starts at 8:30 P.M. Sunday.

Free Camping Weekend for the Kids at KOA Campgrounds: Scott, Louisiana 

You can give dad exactly what he wants this Father's Day weekend: time with the family in the great outdoors!

KOA campgrounds is offering free camping for kids at three campgrounds in Louisiana: the closest to us is in Scott, just outside of Lafayette.

Copyright KPLC 2017.  All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Community garden in the works in North Lake Charles

    Community garden in the works in North Lake Charles

    Friday, June 16 2017 7:29 AM EDT2017-06-16 11:29:45 GMT
    Volunteers are working to get the ground tilled for the Mill St. community garden in Lake Charles. (Source: KPLC)Volunteers are working to get the ground tilled for the Mill St. community garden in Lake Charles. (Source: KPLC)

    Ground is being tilled on a big piece of property in North Lake Charles to bring the first of its kind community garden to the entire city. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports for it to be successful, lots of volunteers are needed to get involved!

    More >>

    Ground is being tilled on a big piece of property in North Lake Charles to bring the first of its kind community garden to the entire city. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports for it to be successful, lots of volunteers are needed to get involved!

    More >>

  • Freebie Friday: Pete's Dragon, comedy show, family camping

    Freebie Friday: Pete's Dragon, comedy show, family camping

    Friday, June 16 2017 7:26 AM EDT2017-06-16 11:26:15 GMT
    Three KOA campgrounds in Louisiana are offering free camping for kids on Father's Day weekend. (Source: KOA)Three KOA campgrounds in Louisiana are offering free camping for kids on Father's Day weekend. (Source: KOA)

    A re-make of a classic children's movie, a comedy show, and free camping! if you are looking for family-friendly things to do this weekend on the cheap, we have you covered in this week's Freebie Friday.

    More >>

    A re-make of a classic children's movie, a comedy show, and free camping! if you are looking for family-friendly things to do this weekend on the cheap, we have you covered in this week's Freebie Friday.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot temperatures ahead with little to no chance for rain through this weekend

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot temperatures ahead with little to no chance for rain through this weekend

    Friday, June 16 2017 4:41 AM EDT2017-06-16 08:41:12 GMT
    Partly cloudy with a shower or two this afternoonPartly cloudy with a shower or two this afternoon

    For our Friday, we will have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers in the afternoon. Rain chances are only at 20%. It will be another hot day with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. Overnight tonight, we will cool down to the mid 70s with mostly clear skies. Rain chances are very limited. It will be another warm and muggy night. Over the weekend, we will have partly cloudy skies on Saturday with a 20% chance for scattered afternoon showers.

    More >>

    For our Friday, we will have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers in the afternoon. Rain chances are only at 20%. It will be another hot day with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. Overnight tonight, we will cool down to the mid 70s with mostly clear skies. Rain chances are very limited. It will be another warm and muggy night. Over the weekend, we will have partly cloudy skies on Saturday with a 20% chance for scattered afternoon showers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly