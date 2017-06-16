Freebie Friday: Pete's Dragon, comedy show, family camping

A re-make of a classic children's movie, a comedy show, and free camping!



If you are looking for family-friendly things to do this weekend on the cheap, we have you covered in this week's Freebie Friday.



"Pete's Dragon" showing at Movies in the Square: The Grove at Heritage Square in Sulphur, Ruth St., Saturday at sunset

The adventures of an orphaned boy named Pete and his best friend Elliot, who just so happens to be a dragon, will hit the big screen at The Grove at Heritage Square in Sulphur.



A free showing of Pete's Dragon will begin at sunset Saturday.



Bring a picnic and get there early for a good spot!



Sunday Funnies Comedy Night: Luna Live on Ryan St. in Lake Charles, Sunday at 8:30 P.M.



Looking for a laugh?



The Sunday Funnies Comedy Night is back at Luna Live in Lake Charles, the only free comedy open mic!



The show starts at 8:30 P.M. Sunday.



Free Camping Weekend for the Kids at KOA Campgrounds: Scott, Louisiana



You can give dad exactly what he wants this Father's Day weekend: time with the family in the great outdoors!



KOA campgrounds is offering free camping for kids at three campgrounds in Louisiana: the closest to us is in Scott, just outside of Lafayette.



