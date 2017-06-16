WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Manhunt for Lake Charles fugitive continues

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

This morning Lake Charles Police continue their search for Will Celestine. Police believe Celestine is involved in the domestic battery of two women and is considered armed and dangerous

Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise, who was injured in a shooting earlier this week, is continuing to recover.

A Calcasieu Grand Jury indicts two men in connection with the Moss Bluff Elementary School shooting that seriously injured a first-grader.

An employee of the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) is in custody this morning after a State Police investigation revealed she stole money from the OMV location in Sulphur.

A ground is being tilled on a big piece of property in North Lake Charles to bring the first of its kind community garden to the entire city.

The Houston Exotic Reptile Show is in Lake Charles this weekend. We will have a preview what we can expect to see at the show.

Plus, everyone had an opinion about the four Confederate monuments in New Orleans that city officials removed. One parish in our area is hoping one of those statues makes its way here.

And it's that time of year when mosquitos are a common issue in Southwest Louisiana. We have some tips from an expert on how to protect yourself against mosquito-borne illness.

In weather, Friday will be partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers in the afternoon. Rain chances are only at 20%. It will be another hot day with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. Meteorologist Grant Roberts will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

