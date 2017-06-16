WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Manhunt for Lake Charles fugitive continues

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
For our Friday, we will have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers in the afternoon. Rain chances are only at 20%. It will be another hot day with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. Overnight tonight, we will cool down to the mid 70s with mostly clear skies. Rain chances are very limited. It will be another warm and muggy night. Over the weekend, we will have partly cloudy skies on Saturday with a 20% chance for scattered afternoon showers.More >>
For our Friday, we will have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers in the afternoon. Rain chances are only at 20%. It will be another hot day with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. Overnight tonight, we will cool down to the mid 70s with mostly clear skies. Rain chances are very limited. It will be another warm and muggy night. Over the weekend, we will have partly cloudy skies on Saturday with a 20% chance for scattered afternoon showers.More >>
“Since this is the namesake of our parish, I thought it would only be right to salvage the statue,” said Rusty Williamson, Beauregard Police Jury president.
That statue is of General P.G.T. Beauregard, and Williamson is hoping to bring it to his parish.More >>
“Since this is the namesake of our parish, I thought it would only be right to salvage the statue,” said Rusty Williamson, Beauregard Police Jury president.
That statue is of General P.G.T. Beauregard, and Williamson is hoping to bring it to his parish.More >>
It was a unanimous decision by the Jeff Davis Parish School Board at Thursday night's meeting. No more spanking and paddling for misbehavior. "It's a topic we had been discussing for a while with our administrators, our teachers," said Superintendent Kirk Credeur "It just didn't quite align with what we wanted to do." And recently, state lawmakers passed a bill which would ban corporal punishment practices for certain students. Children with...More >>
It was a unanimous decision by the Jeff Davis Parish School Board at Thursday night's meeting. No more spanking and paddling for misbehavior. "It's a topic we had been discussing for a while with our administrators, our teachers," said Superintendent Kirk Credeur "It just didn't quite align with what we wanted to do." And recently, state lawmakers passed a bill which would ban corporal punishment practices for certain students. Children with...More >>
Ground is being tilled on a big piece of property in North Lake Charles to bring the first of its kind community garden to the entire city. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports for it to be successful, lots of volunteers are needed to get involved!More >>
Ground is being tilled on a big piece of property in North Lake Charles to bring the first of its kind community garden to the entire city. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports for it to be successful, lots of volunteers are needed to get involved!More >>