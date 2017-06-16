FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot temperatures ahead with little to no chance for rain through this weekend

For our Friday, we will have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers in the afternoon. Rain chances are only at 20%. It will be another hot day with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values in the triple digits.

Overnight tonight, we will cool down to the mid 70s with mostly clear skies. Rain chances are very limited. It will be another warm and muggy night.

Over the weekend, we will have partly cloudy skies on Saturday with a 20% chance for a few scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Sunday will also have a 20% chance for rain with partly cloudy skies. We have an upper level high to our west, that is keeping the rain chances low by bringing in cooler air aloft and causing a sinking motion. Whenever there is a sinking motion, we do not get rain. Temperatures will remain warm with highs near 90.

Monday could see some rain, but the latest models are showing rain more to our east keeping the rain chances limited. We will still have partly cloudy skies. This will be a very warm and humid day with highs in the lower 90s.

Tuesday and Wednesday, will both be partly cloudy with limited rain chances. If we are to have any showers, they will be more prominent in the afternoon with the most daytime heating. Highs are expected to be warm near 90.

By Thursday, we will have rain chances stay at 20% for any afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s, near 90. We will have plenty of sunshine in between any showers with partly cloudy skies.

Friday and into the start of next weekend, we will have rain chances go up. Friday will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances are up to 40%. Saturday’s rain chances go down to 30%, but still likely for showers to develop in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s.