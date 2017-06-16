Sports Person of the Week - Collin Kober

Every college baseball player dreams of the day his name is called in the MLB Draft. For Former McNeese and Sam Houston pitcher Collin Kober, it's now a reality.

“I’ve been doing this my entire life. As a kid growing up, all you want to do is be a big leaguer. Just having the opportunity to have that chance, it’s just unreal,” Kober said.

Kober was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 27th round of the MLB draft. His selection signified that he's not done with baseball just yet.

“I’m blessed with an opportunity to do something a lot of people don’t get to do, especially as a senior because a lot of people are just done, Kober stated. They’re done with their last year of college baseball and then they have to go and get a job and I still get to do what I love to do.”

Kober was known at McNeese for his fire and intensity on the mound-- an energy he possessed that allowed him to become the greatest closer in Cowboy history.

On draft day, that energy started build as he heard former Sam Houston teammate, Esthay Kameron's name announced. His heart started racing.

“I go to text Kameron and I get a text from the Mariners Kober added, they said I have a chance to get drafted in the next few rounds and then they come inside and my name gets called and it was just crazy, a rush. Awesome feeling.”

Kober is headed to Arizona June 17th to start Mini-camp.

