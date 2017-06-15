Could the P.G.T. Beauregard monument be coming to Beauregard Parish?

“Since this is the namesake of our parish, I thought it would only be right to salvage the statue,” said Rusty Williamson, Beauregard Police Jury president.
That statue is of General P.G.T. Beauregard, and Williamson is hoping to bring it to his parish.More >>
It was a unanimous decision by the Jeff Davis Parish School Board at Thursday night's meeting. No more spanking and paddling for misbehavior. "It's a topic we had been discussing for a while with our administrators, our teachers," said Superintendent Kirk Credeur "It just didn't quite align with what we wanted to do." And recently, state lawmakers passed a bill which would ban corporal punishment practices for certain students. Children with...More >>
Ground is being tilled on a big piece of property in North Lake Charles to bring the first of its kind community garden to the entire city. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports for it to be successful, lots of volunteers are needed to get involved!More >>
Lake Charles Police detectives have made three arrests in the search for Will Antonio Celestine, a fugitive wanted on multiple charges.
On Thursday, June 14, the Lake Charles Police Department obtained information that Celestine was at Gulf Stream Mobile Home Park, at 8559 Gulf Highway, said LCPD Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.More >>
Lake Charles Police are searching for a suspect in the domestic battery of two women, and the shooting of one woman he is accused of battering, according to authorities.More >>
