Could the P.G.T. Beauregard monument be coming to Beauregard Parish?

“Since this is the namesake of our parish, I thought it would only be right to salvage the statue,” said Rusty Williamson, Beauregard Police Jury president.

That statue is of General P.G.T. Beauregard, and Williamson is hoping to bring it to his parish.

“I polled the jury and they said yeah we think it’d be good to get it out of the trash dump and bring it here, and so we did a resolution of support from this jury as a governing authority to see if we can get it,” said Williamson.

But members from the Beauregard Community Coalition weren’t in favor of that resolution.

“When they heard about it, they were outraged for several reasons,” said Reverend Michael Harris, coalition president.

Harris says it’s not so much about the statue, but that they didn’t know this was happening.

“We feel insulted as citizens of this great parish that you would do something like this without notifying us,” said Harris.

Williamson believes there’s a chance that they could get the statue, and a possible location could be in front of the Beauregard Courthouse.

“The courthouse square would be a good place, I would think," said Williamson. "But if there’s a fuss or concern we wouldn’t put it there.”

But Harris doesn’t like the idea of the statue being there.

“Every part of history has its appropriate place, and we do not think that it’s appropriate for that statue to be at our new courthouse that we’re paying for, for our citizens and our parish,” said Harris.

And Williamson understands why Harris and others are upset with his decision.

“It’s hard feelings, both sides, I understand that," he said. "That part of our history was dark.”

But Harris hopes this situation can bring out better communication between residents and the police jury.

“The Bible teaches us that if you offend your brother you go to them, and that’s what we’re wanting to do is sit down and reason with them,” said Harris.

Williamson said that people have reached out to him offering to pay for the statue to come to Beauregard Parish if they can get it.

Harris says he's reached out to New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu's office, and they told him they have no plans on separating the statues.

Harris is hoping that Williamson will consider throwing out that resolution.

