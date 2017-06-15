Jeff Davis Parish bans corporal punishment

It was a unanimous decision by the Jeff Davis Parish School Board at Thursday night's meeting: no more spanking and paddling for misbehavior.

"It's a topic we had been discussing for a while with our administrators, our teachers," said Superintendent Kirk Credeur. "It just didn't quite align with what we wanted to do."

And recently, state lawmakers passed a bill which would ban corporal punishment practices for certain students.

Children with disabilities, including those eligible for 504 services, but excluding gifted students, would be shielded from paddling and spanking.

The bill now awaits the governor's signature. Click HERE for the full bill.

Credeur said several schools in the Jeff Davis Parish District had already decided to simply not practice corporal punishment procedures and instead use a different system.

"Positive behavior programs that we have and these are things where students can earn rewards by complying with the correct behavior," he said.

The changes will go into effect at the beginning of this upcoming school year.

Recently, there has also been an ongoing conversation about an overall ban on corporal punishment throughout the state, but critics believe school districts should be left to decide whether they want to practice it or not.

