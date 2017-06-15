Mosquito population increasing in SWLA

Ground is being tilled on a big piece of property in North Lake Charles to bring the first of its kind community garden to the entire city. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports for it to be successful, lots of volunteers are needed to get involved!More >>
Lake Charles Police are searching for a suspect in the domestic battery of two women, and the shooting of one woman he is accused of battering, according to authorities.
After heavy rainfall the last few weeks, mosquitoes are becoming more common in the area. People are looking for how they can combat the problem.
"We're about to approach summertime so now is the perfect opportunity to talk about mosquito-related illnesses," said Dr. Danielle Dixon of the Southwest Louisiana Center of Health Services.
Lake Charles Police detectives have made three arrests in the search for Will Antonio Celestine, a fugitive wanted on multiple charges.
On Thursday, June 14, the Lake Charles Police Department obtained information that Celestine was at Gulf Stream Mobile Home Park, at 8559 Gulf Highway, said LCPD Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.
Upper level high pressure will remain near our area through this weekend and that will keep rain very limited at best. With little to no cooling showers, it will be quite warm with heat indices climbing to near 100 degrees in the heart of the afternoon! We are also monitoring the tropics for potential development, but there is no threat at this time.
