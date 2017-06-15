Troopers arrest Sulphur OMV employee on theft charges

An employee of the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) was arrested today after a State Police investigation revealed she stole money from the OMV location in Sulphur, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.

Recently, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was contacted by an OMV manager concerning the theft of money by an OMV employee.

An investigation revealed 45-year-old Lashanda Bridges of Sulphur accepted payment for a transaction and provided a receipt to the customer, but later modified the record which would have created an automatic receipt. Detectives determined Bridges kept the money, said Anderson.

When questioned, Bridges denied providing the customer with any receipts. The investigation and an internal audit do not support her version of events, said Anderson.

Troopers obtained an arrest warrant charging Bridges with theft between $750 and $5,000, injuring public records, and malfeasance in office. On June 15, she was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Bond was set at $10,000.

If convicted, Bridges faces up to 11 years in prison and up to a $9,000 fine. The court may also order her to pay restitution with interest.

The investigation is ongoing, said Anderson.

