UPDATE: Arrests made in search for fugitive in Lake Charles

Lake Charles Police detectives have made three arrests in the search for Will Antonio Celestine, a fugitive wanted on multiple charges.

On Thursday, June 14, the Lake Charles Police Department obtained information that Celestine was at Gulf Stream Mobile Home Park, at 8559 Gulf Highway, said LCPD Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.

Detectives learned that some residents of the mobile home park assisted Celestine in evading law enforcement.

Detectives located a family member at the location and placed her under arrest. During the investigation, Detectives learned that another family member and a friend also assisted Celestine with evading capture, said Kraus.

Today, members of the Lake Charles Police Department SWAT Team and Detective Division located the second family member and friend and placed them under arrest.

Katina Jasmine Celestine, 24, of Lake Charles, was arrested on charges of obstruction of justice, accessory after the fact, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Her bond was set at $60,000.

Jessica Celestine, 29, of Lake Charles, was arrested on charges of obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact. Her bond was set at $50,000.

Tabitha Bergeron, 23, of Lake Charles, was arrested on charges of obstruction of justice, accessory after the fact, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Her bond was set at $55,000.

Celestine is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Celestine should contact Sergeant Franklin Fondel or Lieutenant Lecia McCullough at 337-491-1311, Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222, or call 911.

A cash reward is now being offered by the LCPD and Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of Celestine.

Any person caught assisting or hiding Celestine will face charges, said Kraus.

