Quiz - Can you swat the mosquito myths?

Lake Charles Police are searching for a suspect in the domestic battery of two women, and the shooting of one woman he is accused of battering, according to authorities.
Lake Charles Police detectives have made three arrests in the search for Will Antonio Celestine, a fugitive wanted on multiple charges.
On Thursday, June 14, the Lake Charles Police Department obtained information that Celestine was at Gulf Stream Mobile Home Park, at 8559 Gulf Highway, said LCPD Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.
Upper level high pressure will remain near our area through this weekend and that will keep rain very limited at best. With little to no cooling showers, it will be quite warm with heat indices climbing to near 100 degrees in the heart of the afternoon! We are also monitoring the tropics for potential development, but there is no threat at this time.
The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help identify persons of interest possibly linked to the recent theft of a large quantity of building materials from the Harper Ranch subdivision on LA 383 near Iowa, Jeff Davis Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said Thursday.
A father and son were indicted Thursday by a grand jury in connection with a shooting that left a young boy injured in May.
