McNeese's Selman, Ramirez Jr. named to ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Team

McNeese sophomore left fielder Shane Selman and senior utility player Ricky Ramirez, Jr. has been named to the 2017 South Central-ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Team, each picking up second team honors.



he 26-player all-region squad includes Division I baseball players on teams from parts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.



Selman, the 2017 Southland Conference Hitter of the Year and first team All-SLC recipient, led McNeese in two of the three Triple Crown offensive categories with 14 home run and 59 runs batted in. He also ranked third on the team with a .333 batting average as he helped lead the Cowboys to their first Southland Conference championship in 11 years.



The Lake Charles native was named a semifinalist for the Gregg Olson Award earlier this month as the nation’s breakout player of the year.



Ramirez, Jr. saved his best baseball for his senior season as he led the Cowboys with a .345 batting average and ranked tied for second in the Southland Conference and 22nd in Division I ball with 22 doubles, one short of tying the McNeese single-season record.



The Deer Park, Texas native split time at both first base and in right field in 2017 and committed just five errors in 258 chances while posting a .981 fielding percentage. In starting all 57 games, Ramirez finished the year with 70 hits, 53 RBI and scored 61 runs.



The teams of all eight regions are voted on by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association and the process is led by the ABCA NCAA Div. I All-America Committee.

