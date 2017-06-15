Jeff Davis deputies need help identifying persons of interest in theft investigation

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify persons of interest possibly linked to the recent theft of a large quantity of building materials from the Harper Ranch subdivision on LA 383 near Iowa, Jeff Davis Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said Thursday.

If you can recognize any of the persons of interest in the photos provided by the Sheriff's Office, or the photographed vehicle, please contact JDSO detectives at (337) 821-2106 or the main number (337) 824-3850.

