UPDATE: Cash reward offered for information on fugitive

Will Antonio Celestine (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Will Antonio Celestine (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Police Department and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Will Antonio Celestine, a fugitive wanted on multiple warrants, including charges of battery, child endangerment and second-degree kidnapping, said LCPD Deputy Chief Mark Kraus on Thursday.

Authorities are not currently releasing the actual dollar amount of the cash reward, said Kraus.

Celestine is to be considered armed and dangerous, said Kraus, who confirmed that an incident in which the LCPD deployed tear gas at a Lake Charles trailer park on Wednesday was related to the search for the fugitive.

Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Celestine should contact Sergeant Franklin Fondel or Lieutenant Lecia McCullough at 337-491-1311, Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222, or dial 911.

