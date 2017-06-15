Former Barbe Buc Layna Savoie Named Elite 90 Award Winner

LSU senior Layna Savoie has been named the recipient of the Elite 90 award for the 2017 NCAA Division I Softball Championship, it was announced at the team banquet Tuesday night.

Savoie earned the award as the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site of the NCAA's Championship. Savoie owns a 3.95 GPA in psychology. She is the third LSU student-athlete to earn the award, joining softball's Dylan Supak (2015) and Alex Boulet (2012).

The Elite 90, an award founded by the NCAA, recognizes the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers.

Eligible student-athletes are sophomores or above who have participated in their sport for at least two years with their school. They must be an active member of the team, traveling and a designated member of the squad size at the championship. All ties are broken by the number of credits completed.

