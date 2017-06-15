Man sentenced to 36 years in prison for sex crimes involving juvenile in Vernon Parish

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify persons of interest possibly linked to the recent theft of a large quantity of building materials from the Harper Ranch subdivision on LA 383 near Iowa, Jeff Davis Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said Thursday.More >>
Lake Charles Police are searching for a suspect in the domestic battery of two women, and the shooting of one woman he is accused of battering, according to authorities.More >>
A father and son were indicted Thursday by a grand jury in connection with a shooting that left a young boy injured in May.More >>
A man has been sentenced to 36 years in prison after being found guilty on the charges of molestation of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile, Vernon Parish District Attorney Asa Skinner announced on Thursday, June 15.More >>
