Man sentenced to 36 years in prison for sex crimes involving juvenile in Vernon Parish

A man has been sentenced to 36 years in prison after being found guilty of sex crimes involving a juvenile, Vernon Parish District Attorney Asa Skinner announced on Thursday, June 15.

On May 24, Michael Lee Walls of Midway, Georgia was sentenced to serve 18 years hard labor with the Louisiana Department of Corrections for the offense of molestation of a juvenile. Walls also was sentenced to serve 18 years hard labor with the Louisiana Department of Corrections for the offense of indecent behavior with a juvenile, said Skinner.

These sentences are to be consecutive to each other for a total of 36 years.

Walls was indicted by the Grand Jury of Vernon Parish on May 23, 2016 for the offenses of molestation of a juvenile, and indecent behavior with a juvenile. On March 23, 2017, after a four day jury trial, a verdict of "Guilty as Charged" to both offenses was returned.

Walls was sentenced for his crimes on May 24, 2017, before Judge Scott Westerchil. These sentences are also to be served without the benefit of probation parole or suspension of sentence, said Skinner.

