2510 Ryan Street

Lake Charles, La, 70601

337-433-4112

Bienvenidos our friends!

Casa Manana Family will be honored to have you as our guests. Since 1976, our menu has been filled with the finest Mexican food for the best price. We select only the freshest produce and the best quality ingredients available.

Every morning we cook a batch of salsa, fry crisp tortilla chips and make dough from scratch that produces steaming hot tortillas cooked to order. We marinate our fajitas for a minimum of 24 hours to ensure the most tender product, and grill them to perfection!

We base our business on "word-of-mouth"; therefore we take great pride in delivering award winning quality and the highest standards around. The entire staff of Casa Manana wants you to have a great experience.

We will do everything within our power to accommodate your every need. We hope you enjoy your visit and we look forward to serving you again! Thank you for your patronage

--The Casa Manana Family

Our Menu Includes:

Especialidad De Cantina

Nachos and Antojitos

Platillos Combinados and Casa Comidas

Burritos ~ Chalupas ~ Tacos

Ensaladas & Sopas, Platillos Ninos and Unos Caramelos

