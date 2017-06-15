CPSO: Sulphur man accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with juvenile

A Sulphur man is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile, authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Law enforcement began investigating on March 30 after receiving a complaint that Matthew J. Broussard, 31, was having inappropriate sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. The investigation revealed the victim, who was a family acquaintance of Broussard, was at his home when the incident occurred. Detectives also learned there was another 13-year-old girl at Broussard’s home at the time, who was a friend of the victim, who witnessed Broussard inappropriately touching her.

On June 2, Broussard, who is a convicted sex offender, was arrested and charged with molestation a juvenile, Myers said. Judge David Ritchie set his bond at $150,000.

Broussard was convicted of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in 2006 in Calcasieu Parish and computer-aided solicitation of a minor in 2008 in Caddo Parish.

Detective Michelle Robinson is the lead investigator in this case.

