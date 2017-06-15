WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump gives remarks on the Apprenti - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump gives remarks on the Apprenticeship and Workforce of Tomorrow initiatives

By KPLC Digital Staff
President Donald Trump is expected to give remarks on the Apprenticeship and Workforce of Tomorrow initiatives and signs an Executive Order at the White House.

Mobile users, click HERE to view live stream.

