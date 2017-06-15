WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump gives remarks on the Apprenticeship and Workforce of Tomorrow initiatives

A father and son were indicted Thursday by a grand jury in connection with a shooting that left a young boy injured in May. Michael Dugas, 50, of Lake Charles, was indicted on one count of Negligent Injuring and one count of Improper Supervision of a Minor by Parent or Legal Custodian, in connection with the shooting of Gage Meche at Moss Bluff Elementary May 15. Jake Dugas,17, of Lake Charles, was indicted on one count of Negligent Injuring, in connection with the shooting. Meche, ...More >>
A father and son were indicted Thursday by a grand jury in connection with a shooting that left a young boy injured in May. Michael Dugas, 50, of Lake Charles, was indicted on one count of Negligent Injuring and one count of Improper Supervision of a Minor by Parent or Legal Custodian, in connection with the shooting of Gage Meche at Moss Bluff Elementary May 15. Jake Dugas,17, of Lake Charles, was indicted on one count of Negligent Injuring, in connection with the shooting. Meche, ...More >>
One of the most common germs found on people's skin and in their noses is creeping into the body and causing infections. Staph infections are what's going around this week.More >>
One of the most common germs found on people's skin and in their noses is creeping into the body and causing infections. Staph infections are what's going around this week.More >>
After 31 years of a career that involved serving during the wars in Iraq, a Moss Bluff Army reservist is retiring.More >>
After 31 years of a career that involved serving during the wars in Iraq, a Moss Bluff Army reservist is retiring.More >>
Veteran job seekers should wear business attire and bring picture identification and several copies of their resume.More >>
Veteran job seekers should wear business attire and bring picture identification and several copies of their resume.More >>