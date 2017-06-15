WATCH AGAIN: President Donald Trump gives remarks on Apprentices - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH AGAIN: President Donald Trump gives remarks on Apprenticeship and Workforce of Tomorrow initiatives and signs Executive Order

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Wikipedia) (Source: Wikipedia)
(KPLC) -

President Donald Trump gave remarks on the Apprenticeship and Workforce of Tomorrow initiatives and signed an Executive Order at the White House on Thursday, June 15.

Mobile users, click HERE to watch video.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly