Hometown Hero: Michelle Hagerich served in Army Reserve for 31 years

After 31 years of a career that involved serving during the wars in Iraq, a Moss Bluff Army reservist is retiring.More >>
After 31 years of a career that involved serving during the wars in Iraq, a Moss Bluff Army reservist is retiring.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Veteran job seekers should wear business attire and bring picture identification and several copies of their resume.More >>
Veteran job seekers should wear business attire and bring picture identification and several copies of their resume.More >>
Some drivers in the lake area have reported a man impersonating a police officer who attempted to pull them over in Calcasieu Parish. "This concerns me. We certainly spent hours looking for a vehicle that matched that description. We were unable to locate it," said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso. Those flashing lights of a police officer can make any one - even the innocent - a little tense. An even scarier thought, that those lights may not belong to...More >>
Some drivers in the lake area have reported a man impersonating a police officer who attempted to pull them over in Calcasieu Parish. "This concerns me. We certainly spent hours looking for a vehicle that matched that description. We were unable to locate it," said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso. Those flashing lights of a police officer can make any one - even the innocent - a little tense. An even scarier thought, that those lights may not belong to...More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing State Trooper Steven Vincent in 2015 was in court today.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing State Trooper Steven Vincent in 2015 was in court today.More >>