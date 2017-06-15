FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hotter and drier end to the week

We maintain our persistently hot and humid forecast with temperatures again starting off in the middle to upper 70s this morning with humidity values near 100%. Some patchy areas of fog will again pop up in a few spots for the early morning commute ahead of more sunshine today.



Rain chances will be limited to 20% as the sea breeze kicks up later today with a lot of areas, just like yesterday, missing out on the rain again. Any showers will come to an end with the loss of daytime heating closer to sunset with another quiet night on tap with lows in the upper 70s.



Hot and humid is the forecast for Friday and Saturday with less than a 20% chance of rain thanks to an upper level dome of high pressure that will keep the official mention of rain out of the forecast through Saturday. Meanwhile afternoon highs around 90 will feel more like 100 with the heat index factored in, so make sure to stay hydrated and use sunscreen if working or playing outdoors these next few days.



By next week, our usual 20-30% daily rain chances will return for our typical afternoon variety showers and thunderstorms with highs still in the lower 90s each day.



The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor the potential for some tropical development in the Yucatan, potentially heading toward the southern Gulf of Mexico early next week, but as of today there is no storm to track and a lot of uncertainty. The longer range forecast keeps whatever develops pushed in the southern Gulf through late next week, eventually pushing into Mexico. At this time there is no need to worry, but we will keep you updated and have a better idea of what will happen by this weekend, once the area of low pressure actually develops.



Have a great day!



First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry