WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: La. Congressman Scalise remains in critical condition

The House approved a $28 billion-plus operating budget that would use every dollar expected to be available.

Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise remains in critical condition this morning after being shot during baseball practice near Washington, D.C. With Scalise in critical condition--there are questions about what a gunshot wound can do to a person's hip.

Police are not saying it's connected to the Will Celestine search, but there was a manhunt late yesterday afternoon at the Gulf Stream Manor mobile home community on Gulf Highway.

According to testimony in a pre-trial hearing, Kevin Daigle has said he wanted to kill a cop.

Some drivers in the Lake Area have taken to social media warning others of a fake cop.

The Calcasieu Business and Career Solutions Center is hosting a job fair for veterans this morning.

Plus, it's a big deal for fisherman along the Gulf Coast. Officials say they've agreed on a 39-day season for this year's red snapper season.

And this weekend hosts of the KBYS Radio Show, School of Rock, are paying homage to the 50th Anniversary of The Monterey Pop Musical Festival going on all weekend.

In weather, temperatures again starting off in the middle to the upper 70s this morning with humidity values near 100%. Some patchy areas of fog will again pop up in a few spots for the early morning commute ahead of more sunshine today. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

