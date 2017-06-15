WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: La. Congressman Scalise remains in critical condition

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Veteran job seekers should wear business attire and bring picture identification and several copies of their resume.More >>
Veteran job seekers should wear business attire and bring picture identification and several copies of their resume.More >>
Some drivers in the lake area have reported a man impersonating a police officer who attempted to pull them over in Calcasieu Parish. "This concerns me. We certainly spent hours looking for a vehicle that matched that description. We were unable to locate it," said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso. Those flashing lights of a police officer can make any one - even the innocent - a little tense. An even scarier thought, that those lights may not belong to...More >>
Some drivers in the lake area have reported a man impersonating a police officer who attempted to pull them over in Calcasieu Parish. "This concerns me. We certainly spent hours looking for a vehicle that matched that description. We were unable to locate it," said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso. Those flashing lights of a police officer can make any one - even the innocent - a little tense. An even scarier thought, that those lights may not belong to...More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing State Trooper Steven Vincent in 2015 was in court today.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing State Trooper Steven Vincent in 2015 was in court today.More >>
It's no secret the City of Lake Charles is growing. It's evident when you look around, with construction underway for many projects across the area.
"We've had tremendous investment from companies," said George Swift, president of the Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance.More >>
It's no secret the City of Lake Charles is growing. It's evident when you look around, with construction underway for many projects across the area.
"We've had tremendous investment from companies," said George Swift, president of the Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance.More >>