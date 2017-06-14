Police impersonator reportedly pulling people over in Calcasieu Parish

Some drivers in the lake area have reported a man impersonating a police officer who attempted to pull them over in Calcasieu Parish.

"This concerns me. We certainly spent hours looking for a vehicle that matched that description. We were unable to locate it," said Mancuso.

Those flashing lights of a police officer can make anyone - even the innocent - a little tense. An even scarier thought, that those lights may not belong to someone out to protect and serve. Sheriff Tony Mancuso has some advice to keep you safe when you think it might not be the real deal.

"You do not have to stop for a vehicle unless it's a marked police vehicle," said Mancuso.

Rarely would an unmarked police unit attempt to make a stop, Mancuso tells us. If for some reason one did and you're unsure about pulling over - call 911.

"Call 911 immediately, and ask them or tell them what situation you're in," said Sheriff Mancuso. "And let them know that you are going to drive at a safe speed, and where you are going: either to a substation, to police department, just to a well-lit area."

Dispatchers should be able to tell you if the person behind you is legitimate or not. Also, as long as you do inform 911 and keep driving at a normal safe speed, Mancuso says you won't be charged.

"We can't charge you with flight from an officer if you choose not to stop because you are scared and don't believe it's a police officer," said Mancuso.

Of course always call police if you think someone is impersonating an officer.

