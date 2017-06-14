2 more Tiger pitchers selected in the MLB Draft

LSU pitchers Hunter Kiel and Doug Norman have been selected in the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft.

Kiel was picked in the 18th round of the draft by the Chicago White Sox and Norman was taken in the 25th round by the Cincinnati Reds.

Kiel made 10 appearances in 2017 out of the bullpen, pitching 6.1 innings. The junior had a record of 0-0 with an 18.47 ERA and nine strikeouts.

Last year Kiel was selected in the 29th Round of the MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Norman, a junior from Fort Mill, S.C., made three appearances for LSU in 2017, recording a 0-0 record and a 5.40 ERA.

In 2016, Norman made 23 appearances, posting a 1-1 record and a 3.41 ERA in 31.2 innings pitched.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.