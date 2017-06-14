Jennings alum Evan Guillory drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals

Former Jennings Bulldog Evan Guillory heard his named called on day three of the MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals. The pitcher was drafted in the 23rd round (694th overall).
Guillory was a reliever and mid-week starter for UL Lafayette this season. The junior posted a 4-3 record and 3.57 ERA in 63 innings with 49 strikeouts.
Guillory has the option to return to the Cajuns for his senior year, but that decision must be made by August 15.
