Sam Houston alum Kameron Esthay drafted by Nationals, will forgo senior season at Baylor

Former Sam Houston Bronco Kameron Esthay will soon be a pro athlete.

The Baylor outfielder was drafted in the 26th round (793rd overall) after posting a .283 average with 10 home runs. Esthay, a fourth year junior had the opportunity to return for his senior season, but will elect to instead join the Nationals farm system.

"It was amazing. You can't really describe the feeling and obviously I want to play," said Esthay. "I could have gone back to Baylor, but I want to take the shot and see where it goes."

Sam Houston also had former pitcher, Collin Kober, selected by the Mariners.

