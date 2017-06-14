Barbe alum Gunner Leger will return to UL Lafayette for senior season

Despite intentions to go pro, former Barbe Buccaneer Gunner Leger will return to UL Lafayette for his senior season. Leger was drafted by the Miami Marlins in the 26th round (779th overall).

Leger posted his announcement to return to school on Twitter at 12:33 p.m. The Marlins drafted Leger nearly two hours later.

The 2017 Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year, Leger finished the season with a 10-2 record in 15 appearances including 11 quality starts. Leger had a team-best 1.97 ERA with 84 strikeouts in 91.1 innings pitched.



The junior recently became the first player in Ragin Cajun history to be named a semifinalist for the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award.

