McNeese's Podorsky, Kober selected in 2017 MLB Draft

McNeese junior center fielder Robbie Podorsky and senior relief pitcher Collin Kober had their dreams come true on Wednesday afternoon when the duo were selected in the 2017 MLB Draft – Podorsky taken by the San Diego Padres in the 25th round and Kober in the 27th round by the Seattle Mariners.



This is the first time since 2011 McNeese baseball has seen multiple players selected in the same draft when Jace Peterson, Lee Orr and Zach Butler were all chosen.



Both players put up record-breaking stints in the blue and gold – Kober over a four-year career and Podorsky in his first season with the Cowboys.



A Moss Bluff native and product of Sam Houston High School, Kober posted nine saves on the year for the third time in his four years while capping his school career mark at 27, 10 more saves than the next player on the list.



“Collin is the epitome of a warrior,” said McNeese head coach Justin Hill. “He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever coached.”



In addition to his nine saves in 2017, Kober posted a 3.16 ERA and a 2-3 record. He struck out 29 batters in 25 2/3 innings pitched and did not allow a run in his last six outings of the season.



Podorsky came to McNeese prior to the 2017 season after not having a place to play the previous summer. After signing with ULM out of high school in 2014, the Prairieville native and Dutchtown High School product was released from his scholarship. He spent the next two seasons at Delgado Community College before Hill and his staff brought him to McNeese.



In 2017, Podorsky became the first McNeese baseball player to lead the NCAA in any statistical category when he posted a single-season school record 39 stolen bases. He also ranked 11th in the NCAA with 67 runs scored and was the sixth-toughest batter to strike out in all of Division I ball, having fanned just 13 times in 235 at-bats.



Having played in all 57 games, he finished fourth on the team with a .323 batting average, led the team with 76 hits and five triples, and hit five home runs – his first-ever round-trippers in his entire baseball career.



“Never give up,” said Hill of the obstacles Podorsky has overcome the past few years. “He’s a tremendous person, teammate and baseball player.”



Podorsky still has one year of eligibility remaining should he decide not to sign with the Padres’ organization.



Last year, pitcher Kaleb Fontenot was selected in the 21st round by the Texas Rangers. He’s currently with the Hickory Crawdads in Class A ball and has a 2-1 record and 3.26 ERA in 19 appearances.



In 2015 Andrew Guillotte was selected in the 32nd round by the Toronto Blue Jays. Guillotte was promoted to the Class AA team – the New Hampshire Fisher Cats – in early May. In 19 games since his call up, he’s hitting .309 and has three doubles and two home runs.



Peterson is still with the Atlanta Braves organization and was sent down to AAA ball a couple of weeks ago after having spent a couple of years on the big league squad. He looks to be getting on track to maybe making another run at the big leagues as he’s currently hitting .366 with two doubles, a triple and a home run in 10 games played for the Gwinnett Braves.

