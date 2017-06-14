Local orthopedic surgeon explains what a gunshot to the hip can do

Dr. Brett Cascio, an orthopedic surgeon with Memorial Medical Group, is also a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserves and has served in Afghanistan, treating many gunshot wounds to the hip.

"The things you're worried about once you see a patient is, what were they shot with, is the bullet still in the patient, and do you have any vascular injury to deal with," said Cascio.

It is believed Congressman Steve Scalise was shot with a rifle, which Cascio says is going to cause the most damage.

"A rifle is going to do a lot more impact on the soft tissues: the bone and the vasculature around the bone," said Cascio.

There are a lot of major arteries and veins running through your hip which Cascio says a gunshot wound can severely damage.

"It can not only be the initial gunshot wound, but if the gunshot injures the bone and possibly shatters the bone or cracks the bone in half then the jagged edges of bone can injure the vasculature," said Cascio.

Then, it depends on where the bone is broken.

"There are some fractures that if the bone is broken in a certain place, it can die and so you have to fix that right away," said Cascio.

The bone can also shatter from the bullet.

"It can just shatter the bone to where there's nothing left to put back together and then you're looking at a hip replacement," said Cascio.

Cascio says having to replace the hip would be a better scenario with the congressman being able to put weight on it soon, but a reconstruction would keep him off of it for months and months.

Also, Cascio says a bullet lodged in a joint needs to be removed immediately, especially if the bullet is lead, to stop lead poisoning.

The next thing Cascio says to address is the amount of tissue damage and the risk of infection.

"Sometimes the bullet can be going so slow it can drag dirt and clothing into the wound, so you can get mud and grime and grass from a baseball field into the open wound."

Cartilage and nerve damage are also a main concern for Cascio, since they're both very difficult for a body to heal.

"If he has cartilage damage you can't grow that back. That can be a permanent problem for him that could end in a hip replacement of some type," said Cascio.

Nerve damage, especially of the sciatic nerve, which controls the leg, can be permanent.

Cascio says doctors are concerned with managing things first, controlling the damage and scheduling surgeries for the next few days. If you move too quickly to begin repair, you risk infection.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.