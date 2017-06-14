Lake Charles Police searching for suspect in battery, shooting - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles Police searching for suspect in battery, shooting

Will Celestine (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Will Celestine (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Lake Charles Police are searching for a suspect in the domestic battery of two women, and the shooting of one woman he is accused of battering, according to authorities. 

On June 11, during the early morning hours, the Lake Charles Police Department began investigating two separate incidents. In both, a subject identified as Will Antonio Celestine had committed domestic battery on two separate women in the presence of their children. One of the victims was also shot by Celestine, according to LCPD Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.

Lake Charles Police Detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of Celestine, said Kraus. 

On June 13, LCPD SWAT team members came in contact with Celestine, who fled in a vehicle, leading officers in a high-speed vehicle pursuit. 

Celestine lost control and crashed the vehicle into a residence in the 2000 block of Martha Street and then fled on foot, said Kraus. 

At the end of the high-speed pursuit, officers learned that Celestine had an 18-month-old baby, with no child-restraint, in the vehicle.

Upon crashing the vehicle, Celestine abandoned the young child and escaped. Celestine then forcibly entered a residence in the 400 block of Lebato Street where he held the 56-year old female occupant for approximately an hour. He then fled the residence, leaving the victim physically unharmed, said Kraus.

Lake Charles Police Officers are currently searching for Celestine. Detectives prepared four warrants on Celestine, which were presented to Judge Guy Bradberry.

Celestine is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has knowledge of Celestine’s whereabouts, please contact Lake Charles Police Department at 491-1311, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222. Lieutenant Lecia McCullough or Sergeant Franklin Fondel at 337-491-1311.

  • Local orthopedic surgeon explains what a gunshot to the hip can do

    Local orthopedic surgeon explains what a gunshot to the hip can do

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-06-14 23:19:28 GMT

    Dr. Brett Cascio, an orthopedic surgeon with Memorial Medical Group, is also a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserves and has served in Afghanistan, treating many gunshot wounds to the hip. 

    "The things you're worried about once you see a patient is, what were they shot with, is the bullet still in the patient, and do you have any vascular injury to deal with," said Cascio. 

  • Report: Lake Charles fastest-growing Bayou State city

    Report: Lake Charles fastest-growing Bayou State city

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 6:57 PM EDT2017-06-14 22:57:11 GMT
    (Source: viewer)(Source: viewer)

    It's no secret the City of Lake Charles is growing. It's evident when you look around, with construction underway for many projects across the area. 

    "We've had tremendous investment from companies," said George Swift, president of the Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance. 

  • CPSO arrests woman in Lake Charles park on charges of cruelty, disturbing the peace

    CPSO arrests woman in Lake Charles park on charges of cruelty, disturbing the peace

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-06-14 22:36:06 GMT
    Sarah Breaux (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Sarah Breaux (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    A woman was arrested in a Lake Charles park Tuesday night on charges of disturbing the peace and cruelty to a juvenile, according to authorities.

    The CPSO received a call in reference to a woman causing a disturbance at a local park in Lake Charles at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, said Kim Myers, CPSO spokeswoman. 

