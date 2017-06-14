Lake Charles Police searching for suspect in battery, shooting

Lake Charles Police are searching for a suspect in the domestic battery of two women, and the shooting of one woman he is accused of battering, according to authorities.

On June 11, during the early morning hours, the Lake Charles Police Department began investigating two separate incidents. In both, a subject identified as Will Antonio Celestine had committed domestic battery on two separate women in the presence of their children. One of the victims was also shot by Celestine, according to LCPD Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.

Lake Charles Police Detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of Celestine, said Kraus.

On June 13, LCPD SWAT team members came in contact with Celestine, who fled in a vehicle, leading officers in a high-speed vehicle pursuit.

Celestine lost control and crashed the vehicle into a residence in the 2000 block of Martha Street and then fled on foot, said Kraus.

At the end of the high-speed pursuit, officers learned that Celestine had an 18-month-old baby, with no child-restraint, in the vehicle.

Upon crashing the vehicle, Celestine abandoned the young child and escaped. Celestine then forcibly entered a residence in the 400 block of Lebato Street where he held the 56-year old female occupant for approximately an hour. He then fled the residence, leaving the victim physically unharmed, said Kraus.

Lake Charles Police Officers are currently searching for Celestine. Detectives prepared four warrants on Celestine, which were presented to Judge Guy Bradberry.

Celestine is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has knowledge of Celestine’s whereabouts, please contact Lake Charles Police Department at 491-1311, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222. Lieutenant Lecia McCullough or Sergeant Franklin Fondel at 337-491-1311.

