Police searching for fugitive at Lake Charles mobile home park

Dr. Brett Cascio, an orthopedic surgeon with Memorial Medical Group, is also a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserves and has served in Afghanistan, treating many gunshot wounds to the hip.
"The things you're worried about once you see a patient is, what were they shot with, is the bullet still in the patient, and do you have any vascular injury to deal with," said Cascio.More >>
Dr. Brett Cascio, an orthopedic surgeon with Memorial Medical Group, is also a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserves and has served in Afghanistan, treating many gunshot wounds to the hip.
"The things you're worried about once you see a patient is, what were they shot with, is the bullet still in the patient, and do you have any vascular injury to deal with," said Cascio.More >>
It's no secret the City of Lake Charles is growing. It's evident when you look around, with construction underway for many projects across the area.
"We've had tremendous investment from companies," said George Swift, president of the Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance.More >>
It's no secret the City of Lake Charles is growing. It's evident when you look around, with construction underway for many projects across the area.
"We've had tremendous investment from companies," said George Swift, president of the Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance.More >>
A woman was arrested in a Lake Charles park Tuesday night on charges of disturbing the peace and cruelty to a juvenile, according to authorities.
The CPSO received a call in reference to a woman causing a disturbance at a local park in Lake Charles at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, said Kim Myers, CPSO spokeswoman.More >>
A woman was arrested in a Lake Charles park Tuesday night on charges of disturbing the peace and cruelty to a juvenile, according to authorities.
The CPSO received a call in reference to a woman causing a disturbance at a local park in Lake Charles at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, said Kim Myers, CPSO spokeswoman.More >>
Lake Charles Police are searching for a suspect in the domestic battery of two women, and the shooting of one woman he is accused of battering, according to authorities.More >>
Lake Charles Police are searching for a suspect in the domestic battery of two women, and the shooting of one woman he is accused of battering, according to authorities.More >>
Lake Charles Police are searching for a fugitive at the Gulf Stream Manor mobile home park in Lake Charles, LCPD Deputy Chief Mark Kraus has confirmed.
The LCPD has deployed tear gas in an effort to apprehend the fugitive, said Kraus.
KPLC will have more information as it becomes available.More >>
Lake Charles Police are searching for a fugitive at the Gulf Stream Manor mobile home park in Lake Charles, LCPD Deputy Chief Mark Kraus has confirmed.
The LCPD has deployed tear gas in an effort to apprehend the fugitive, said Kraus.
KPLC will have more information as it becomes available.More >>