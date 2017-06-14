CPSO arrests woman in Lake Charles park on charges of cruelty, disturbing the peace

A woman was arrested in a Lake Charles park Tuesday night on charges of disturbing the peace and cruelty to a juvenile, according to authorities.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office received a call in reference to a woman causing a disturbance at a local park in Lake Charles at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, said Kim Myers, CPSO spokeswoman.

A witness told deputies that the woman, identified as Sarah D. Breaux, 26, of Lake Charles, was cursing in front of children at the park. The witness also said Breaux appeared intoxicated and had fallen in the parking lot while holding a baby, said Myers.

Deputies located Breaux, who was irate and hollering. When deputies spoke with her they detected the odor of alcohol on her breath. Deputies also observed Breaux to have an unsteady balance, swaying side to side.

Deputies asked Breaux to retrieve her ID, at which time they walked to her car. When Breaux opened the door deputies detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the car. Deputies also witnessed Breaux attempt to conceal drug paraphernalia while getting her ID, said Myers.

A search of the car revealed two partially smoked hand-rolled cigarettes containing marijuana as well as several items of drug paraphernalia.

Breaux performed poorly on the standard field sobriety test. Breaux was arrested and transferred to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, where a breath intoxilyzer test revealed she was over the legal limit, said Myers.

While deputies were speaking with Breaux she stated that she had been drinking. She also stated she smokes marijuana regularly in the presence of her 10-month-old child who was with her at the park.

The baby was released to the custody of a family member and transported to a local hospital due to witnesses observing Breaux breastfeeding the baby prior to deputies’ arrival at the park, said Myers.

Breaux was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with possession of marijuana 1st offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal use of CDS in the presence of person under the age of 17; cruelty to a juvenile; and disturbing the peace. Judge Guy Bradberry set her bond at $10,500.

CPSO Deputies Sr. Cpl. Travis Mier, Cpl. Matthew Saxby, and Sr. Cpl. Adam Wentzel are the arresting deputies on the case.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.