FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances remain low, while temperatures remain high this week

Tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies. Rain will be coming to an end from this evening and just a 10% chance for rain is expected overnight. Temperatures will be cooling to only the mid 70s. Winds are blowing out of the south, and therefore is keeping the humidity and temperatures higher. It will be a warm and muggy night.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. Best time for rain will be in the afternoon. Showers will be scattered throughout our viewing area. Temperatures should be very warm reaching 90 degrees.

By Friday, we will continue to have partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers in the afternoon. Rain chances remain at 20%. Highs will be in the upper 80s near 90.

For the weekend, we will have partly cloudy skies on Saturday with a few scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances are at 20%. Sunday will also have a 20% chance for rain with partly cloudy skies. We have an upper level high to our west, that is keeping the rain chances low. Temperatures will remain warm with highs near 90.

As we start next week on Monday, rain chances will go up to 30% with partly cloudy skies in between any showers. It will certainly feel like summer with the high humidity and temperatures in the lower 90s! Tuesday and Wednesday, will be similar to Monday, expect the rain chances will be at 20% rather than 30%. So a few afternoon showers are still possible.

By Thursday and Friday, we will have rain chances stay at 20% for any afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s, near 90. We will have plenty of sunshine in between partly cloudy skies.