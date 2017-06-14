Kevin Daigle's hearing in State District Court

The man accused of shooting and killing State Trooper Steven Vincent in 2015 is in court day.

The hearing is to determine if other Daigle wrongdoings will be allowed in his trial.

This morning, a Judge heard part of a video statement in which Daigle discusses the events the day Vincent was killed.

On that video, Daigle says he killed his roommate Blake Brewer.

A detective also testified that after killing Brewer, Daigle called his daughter to say he wanted to tell her he loved her for the last time

The detective also said Daigle told his daughter she would never see him again and that he wanted to be cremated.

A former Welsh police officer told the judge about Daigle's arrest in a domestic dispute in 2003 and that Daigle threatened him.

Another witness testifying this morning was a former girlfriend of Daigle's. She talked about how he would take her medicines by the handful until he couldn't function. She also testified Daigle said numerous times he hated cops and that if he ever had the chance, he would kill one.

Daigle is charged with first-degree murder.

KPLC's Theresa Schmidt is in court and is live tweeting the hearing.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.