Former girlfriend testifies Kevin Daigle said he wanted to kill a cop

According to testimony in a pre-trial hearing, Kevin Daigle has said he wanted to kill a cop.

Daigle is charged in connection with the killing of State Trooper Steven Vincent in 2015, who died after being shot with a sawed-off shotgun.

Daigle was in court for a hearing to decide which information jurors will get to hear during the trial.

The state wants to use evidence of Daigle's past crimes and bad acts when he goes on trial. For example, a former girlfriend testified he said numerous times he hated cops and that if he ever had the chance he would kill one. She testified Daigle didn't let go of grudges and that he had a "hit list."

Testimony also included a Welsh officer who said Daigle threatened him. Calcasieu Assistant District Attorney Rick Bryant is prosecuting the case.

"1998 I believe he made the same threat to a deputy and said, 'I will kill you and I know where you live,' so he has a history of having animosity toward law enforcement officers," said Bryant.

Bryant explains such information is especially relevant in death penalty cases.

"Obviously we don't take seeking the death penalty lightly, so part of that decision-making process is to go over a defendant's background, lifetime, what he's done in the past, criminal activity, his character. All those types of things go into a decision on whether we're going to seek capital punishment, and our research indicated that this was basically a bad guy," said Bryant.

The state would use some of the information during the guilt phase of the trial.

For example, after the killing of Daigle's roommate Blake Brewer, Daigle called and left a voice mail for his daughter. On the recording, which was played in court, Daigle says he wants to tell her he loves her for the last time, that she would never see him again, that he wanted to be cremated and that she should spend as little money as possible.

He said, on the recording, that something bad had gone down and that more was going to go down, apparently referring to the death of Brewer.

Earlier Judge Guy Bradberry watched a video on which Daigle says he killed Brewer, but tried to suggest it was self defense.

And the state wants jurors to know of his past criminal convictions, which the defense opposes. A ruling is expected on July 7. Attorneys are to submit briefs by June 28.

At this point, Daigle's trial is set for September 18. Jury selection is to take place in Bossier City to make sure jurors picked haven't heard much about the case.

Defense attorneys declined to be interviewed on camera. In court they raised various arguments as to why they think it would be unfair to present Daigle’s history during the trial.

