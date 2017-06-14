WATCH AGAIN: President Donald Trump on shooting that injured La. Congressman and others

President Donald Trump addressed the nation with regards to the GOP baseball practice shooting incident that injured La. Congressman Steve Scalise and others in Virginia.

Update on the Condition of Majority Whip Steve Scalise https://t.co/Lfna1fgHLL pic.twitter.com/BVGXbOKRMY — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 14, 2017

President Donald Trump also released the following statement:

"The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected."

Gov. John Bel Edwards released this statement:

"This appears to be an outrageous, cowardly attack on one of our own. Steve Scalise is a friend, colleague and fighter for the people of Louisiana. While details continue to unfold, I want to thank the Capitol Police, all the first responders and other members of Congress for their quick and heroic efforts. Reports indicate they took swift action to take down this madman and render aid. Donna and I are praying for Congressman Scalise, his wife Jennifer, their two children, Madison and Harrison, and all those who were injured. I would ask the people of Louisiana to join their prayers to mine for a quick recovery for Congressman Scalise."

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser released the following statement:

“I ask all Louisianans and Americans to pray for my friend, Majority Whip Steve Scalise, and all of those shot in today’s ridiculous and senseless shooting. Steve has been a great friend to my family and Louisiana throughout his years as a public servant. My utmost thanks and admiration goes to those members of the Capitol Police who bravely subdued the shooter and saved dozens of lives. This attack on our elected officials is an attack on our nation and each one of us, regardless of party. Let us all pray for a speedy recovery for everyone injured today and for peace throughout the world.”

Chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party Senator Karen Carter Peterson released the following statement:

"I am deeply saddened and troubled that anyone would inflict terror on public servants. Steve Scalise is my friend and former state legislative colleague. My heart goes out to him, the other victims involved, his family, and the brave law enforcement officers injured in this tragic incident. The upcoming congressional ballgame that he and others were practicing for is one of few occasions that bring Democrats and Republicans together. I know personally that Steve and I share a core philosophy of standing up and fighting hard for what you believe in. He's strong and I look forward to his full recovery."

U.S. Congressman Rep. Mike Johnson released the following statement:

"We are shocked and saddened by the shooting this morning. We are still waiting for additional details, but my dear friend and colleague, Congressman Steve Scalise, members of his U.S. Capitol Police detail, and perhaps other staff members were among those harmed. Our family and staff join countless other Americans this morning in praying for the victims and their precious families. Steve is one of the finest men and most dedicated public servants I have ever known, and I expect his faith and strength of character will carry him through this ordeal. We live in a dangerous world, at a time when evil runs rampant and leaders are targeted. We must be vigilant at all times, but we can never operate in a spirit of fear. We will not be deterred."

