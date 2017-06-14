BREAKING: Woman arrested in LC in connection to murder of Beaumont mother and newborn baby

A 17-year-old Texas woman was been apprehended by authorities in connection with several aggravated robberies linked to the murder of Kera Teel and her newborn baby daughter, according to a report by KBMT.More >>
Authorities have located the body of 12-year-old boy who possibly drowned in the Calcasieu River near Oberlin Sunday afternoon. Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said the body was found around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. KPLC will have details as soon as more information becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A clinical trial for a C. diff vaccine has been fast-tracked by the Food and Drug Administration to get protection to people most at risk as quickly, and safely, as possible.More >>
The rain didn't stop the fun at Chief Don Dixon's fun day.More >>
