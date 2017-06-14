BREAKING: Woman arrested in LC in connection to murder of Beaumont mother and newborn baby

Photo of Kera Teal and husband Andrew with their firstborn. (Source: GoFundMe Page)

A 17-year-old Texas woman has been apprehended by authorities in connection with several aggravated robberies linked to the murder of Kera Teel and her newborn baby daughter, according to a report by KBMT.

Officials said Atayanna Asia Nicole Douglas, of Beaumont, was arrested in Lake Charles on Tuesday.

The Lake Charles Police Department and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office were involved in the arrest of Douglas.

Teel was seven-months pregnant with her second child when she was shot in a parked car.

The baby was delivered at the hospital but later died due to the injuries she received, according to the report.

Authorities said Douglas was in Lake Charles because she has family here.

Douglas is currently facing charges for several aggravated robberies related to the murder.

The investigation is continuing, but officials said it has led to the arrest of several gang members in the Beaumont area.

