FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Less rain and more heat ahead

The big story in our weather ahead will be the increasing temperatures thanks to lower rain chances over the next several days.



With the exception of a few widely scattered afternoon storms today, rain chances will be lower with temperatures making a run for the lower 90s this afternoon and heat index values in the triple digits.



Rain chances today are a little lower at 30% with a few locations likely to see a quick passing downpour this afternoon. Remember to listen for thunder and go indoors until the storm has passed as lightning will be the main hazard in any storms that form today.



Rain chances will quickly drop below 30% after sunset with another quiet and warm night ahead with temperatures falling out of the 80s after 10 p.m., only to drop into the middle to upper 70s overnight.



An upper level ridge of high pressure will continue to build in from the southwest along with a strengthening ridge of high pressure at the surface building in from the east. These two factors will limit our rain chances even more over the next several days, keeping no more than a 20% possibility of an afternoon sea breeze shower of thunderstorm right on through Father’s Day.



Daily highs will reach the lower 90s with heat index values in the 100 to 102 range during the afternoon and nighttime lows will fall back into the middle 70s.



While there is no tropical threat to the Gulf at this time, the National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area around the Yucatan Peninsula for a low chance of tropical development by the weekend or early next week, as thunderstorm development will increase in that area and some longer range models indicate some weak development possible by early next week. It’s too soon to know any specifics or whether anything will even develop, so we’ll certainly keep you updated if anything does develop over the weekend or next week.



