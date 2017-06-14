WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Fatal officer-involved shooting in Baton Rouge

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Louisiana State Police said one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting during a traffic stop late Tuesday night.

It's a sad ending to a three-day search for a drowning victim in the Calcasieu River near Oberlin. 12-year-old Garrick Neil Jr. of Gueydan's body was found after he was swimming in the river this past Sunday went under, and never resurfaced.

A man remains in jail this morning, accused of viciously attacking Calcasieu deputies in Vinton.

State lawmakers just passed a bill requiring oyster fishermen in Calcasieu Lake to use tongs instead of dredges.

Just in time for Lake Charles 150th anniversary is a new book, “Lost Lake Charles.” Historian Adley Cormier’s narrative of Lake Charles history will be available July 3. We’ll get an advanced copy look.

Plus, drainage is an issue that officials have been working to solve for years and proposed changes could finally be coming.

And 30 people are hospitalized this morning after a massive fire at a high-rise apartment building in London.

In weather, rain chances today are a little lower at 30% with a few locations likely to see a quick passing downpour this afternoon. Remember to listen for thunder and go indoors until the storm has passed as lightning will be the main hazard in any storms that form today. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.