WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Fatal officer-involved shooting in Baton Rouge

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
A 17-year-old Texas woman was been apprehended by authorities in connection with several aggravated robberies linked to the murder of Kera Teel and her newborn baby daughter, according to a report by KBMT.More >>
A 17-year-old Texas woman was been apprehended by authorities in connection with several aggravated robberies linked to the murder of Kera Teel and her newborn baby daughter, according to a report by KBMT.More >>
Authorities have located the body of 12-year-old boy who possibly drowned in the Calcasieu River near Oberlin Sunday afternoon. Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said the body was found around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. KPLC will have details as soon as more information becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Authorities have located the body of 12-year-old boy who possibly drowned in the Calcasieu River near Oberlin Sunday afternoon. Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said the body was found around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. KPLC will have details as soon as more information becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A clinical trial for a C. diff vaccine has been fast-tracked by the Food and Drug Administration to get protection to people most at risk as quickly, and safely, as possible.More >>
A clinical trial for a C. diff vaccine has been fast-tracked by the Food and Drug Administration to get protection to people most at risk as quickly, and safely, as possible.More >>
The rain didn't stop the fun at Chief Don Dixon's fun day.More >>
The rain didn't stop the fun at Chief Don Dixon's fun day.More >>