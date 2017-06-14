WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Fatal officer-involved shooting in - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Fatal officer-involved shooting in Baton Rouge

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Raycom News Network) (Source: Raycom News Network)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Louisiana State Police said one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting during a traffic stop late Tuesday night.

It's a sad ending to a three-day search for a drowning victim in the Calcasieu River near Oberlin. 12-year-old Garrick Neil Jr. of Gueydan's body was found after he was swimming in the river this past Sunday went under, and never resurfaced.

A man remains in jail this morning, accused of viciously attacking Calcasieu deputies in Vinton.

State lawmakers just passed a bill requiring oyster fishermen in Calcasieu Lake to use tongs instead of dredges.

Just in time for Lake Charles 150th anniversary is a new book, “Lost Lake Charles.” Historian Adley Cormier’s narrative of Lake Charles history will be available July 3. We’ll get an advanced copy look.

Plus, drainage is an issue that officials have been working to solve for years and proposed changes could finally be coming.

And 30 people are hospitalized this morning after a massive fire at a high-rise apartment building in London. 

In weather, rain chances today are a little lower at 30% with a few locations likely to see a quick passing downpour this afternoon. Remember to listen for thunder and go indoors until the storm has passed as lightning will be the main hazard in any storms that form today. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

  BREAKING: Woman arrested in LC in connection to murder of Beaumont mother and newborn baby

Wednesday, June 14 2017 7:15 AM EDT

    BREAKING: Woman arrested in LC in connection to murder of Beaumont mother and newborn baby

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 7:15 AM EDT2017-06-14 11:15:26 GMT
    Photo of Kera Teal and husband Andrew with their firstborn. (Source: GoFundMe Page)Photo of Kera Teal and husband Andrew with their firstborn. (Source: GoFundMe Page)

    A 17-year-old Texas woman was been apprehended by authorities in connection with several aggravated robberies linked to the murder of Kera Teel and her newborn baby daughter, according to a report by KBMT.

    A 17-year-old Texas woman was been apprehended by authorities in connection with several aggravated robberies linked to the murder of Kera Teel and her newborn baby daughter, according to a report by KBMT.

  • Drainage Liaison Committee looking for public input on drainage

    Drainage Liaison Committee looking for public input on drainage

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-06-14 03:19:43 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    It's the biggest issue many residents here in Calcasieu Parish are stuck dealing with--drainage. And while the parish has spent years planning on how they are going to fix this problem, it seems a solution is finally coming. The Drainage Liaison Committee met Tuesday afternoon to discuss proposed ordinance changes. The three things the ordinance changes will address are, maintaining or lowering existing water surface elevation, protecting and enhancing flood storage's an...
    It’s the biggest issue many residents here in Calcasieu Parish are stuck dealing with--drainage. And while the parish has spent years planning on how they are going to fix this problem, it seems a solution is finally coming. The Drainage Liaison Committee met Tuesday afternoon to discuss proposed ordinance changes. The three things the ordinance changes will address are, maintaining or lowering existing water surface elevation, protecting and enhancing flood storage's an...More >>

    Authorities find body of 12-year-old child in Calcasieu River

    Authorities find body of 12-year-old child in Calcasieu River

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-06-14 02:28:10 GMT
    Site where body of 12-year-old boy found by divers in Calcasieu River near Oberlin. (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)Site where body of 12-year-old boy found by divers in Calcasieu River near Oberlin. (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    Authorities have located the body of 12-year-old boy who possibly drowned in the Calcasieu River near Oberlin Sunday afternoon. Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said the body was found around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

    Authorities have located the body of 12-year-old boy who possibly drowned in the Calcasieu River near Oberlin Sunday afternoon. Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said the body was found around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. KPLC will have details as soon as more information becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

