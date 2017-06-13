Drainage Liaison Committee looking for public input on drainage

It’s the biggest issue many residents here in Calcasieu Parish are stuck dealing with--drainage.

And while the parish has spent years planning on how they are going to fix this problem, it seems a solution is finally coming.

The Drainage Liaison Committee met Tuesday afternoon to discuss proposed ordinance changes.

The three things the ordinance changes will address are, maintaining or lowering existing water surface elevation, protecting and enhancing flood storage's and allowing new structures to follow minimum freeboard requirements.

Stakeholders met from April to May to discuss the changes and give their feedback, but committee member Kevin White felt one important group was missing in the feedback process- the public.

"Everybody needs to be participating in this because this is a lot," said White. "This is affecting everybody.”

Those from the community were also upset that they weren’t able to see the proposed changes before Tuesday’s meeting.

“I’m looking at an agenda," said resident David Richard."I’m not looking at a red line version so I don’t know what the changes have been.”

And they felt more time should be given to voice their concerns if they truly want the public’s input.

"We get three minutes each to speak," said resident Dan Rhodes. "I don’t think that’s really right because y’all want to hear what we have to say, but three minutes I don’t think is enough time.”

But the jurors are wanting as much public feedback as possible before the changes are officially voted on in August.

“Call your jurors," said Drainage Liaison Committee member, Dennis Scott."Call the police jury administration. We are here to help that’s why we’re here.”

The committee has voted to hold another meeting for the public to discuss the proposed ordinance changes on June 29th at 3:45 p.m.

The police jury has also posted the changes to the ordinance on their website for the public to read. To view it, click HERE.

To view the PowerPoint presentation from the meeting, click HERE.

If you would like to voice your concerns about drainage you can reach out to police jury members, the police jury administration or email your input at drainage@emergentmethod.com

