Family of 12-year-old drowning victim remember son - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Family of 12-year-old drowning victim remember son

(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC) (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)
OBERLIN (KPLC) -

It's been a hard past few days for the Neil family after losing their 12-year-old son, Garrick Neil, Jr. to the current of the Calcasieu River near Oberlin.

"I gave it my all, we played it safe as all could be all day long I made sure of it," said Lonnie Schexnider, the boyfriend of Neil's mother. 

On Sunday, the family took their five children to the river to enjoy a picnic, but tragedy struck when Schexnider said he attempted to cross along a narrow stretch of the river with Garrick but Mother Nature was too strong.  

"He lost grip to my neck or he thought he was close enough to let go and touch and the current just took him away from me and I couldn't do nothing," he said. 

Neil said she can't say thank you enough for the outpouring support from the community and the work done by law enforcement. 

"I can't even express because I don't know where I would be right now without these people here supporting me because I know I wouldn't be no good," she said. 

Garrick's sister, Garrylnn Neil remembers her brother and said, "He was the kindest boy that anyone could ever meet and he always made everyone smile. He played all sports that he could and he did well."

Garrick's mother shares this message dedicated to her son.  

"He knows momma loved him, I loved him," she said. "I love my baby. I am so proud of you, son. I'm so proud of everything that you accomplished in your short 12 years and it was such a pleasure and honor to be your mother for these 12 years. I didn't expect for it to be this short of a time but God knows what's meant."

Garrick's mother also wanted to remind parents about the importance of safety when it comes to children playing in bodies of water.

No funeral arrangements have been made at this time. A memorial will be held and open to the public at the family's home in Gueydan in the following days. 

If you would like to help the family, click HERE

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Drainage Liaison Committee looking for public input on drainage

    Drainage Liaison Committee looking for public input on drainage

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-06-14 03:19:43 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    It’s the biggest issue many residents here in Calcasieu Parish are stuck dealing with--drainage. And while the parish has spent years planning on how they are going to fix this problem, it seems a solution is finally coming. The Drainage Liaison Committee met Tuesday afternoon to discuss proposed ordinance changes. The three things the ordinance changes will address are, maintaining or lowering existing water surface elevation, protecting and enhancing flood storage's an...More >>
    It’s the biggest issue many residents here in Calcasieu Parish are stuck dealing with--drainage. And while the parish has spent years planning on how they are going to fix this problem, it seems a solution is finally coming. The Drainage Liaison Committee met Tuesday afternoon to discuss proposed ordinance changes. The three things the ordinance changes will address are, maintaining or lowering existing water surface elevation, protecting and enhancing flood storage's an...More >>

  • breaking

    Authorities find body of 12-year-old child in Calcasieu River

    Authorities find body of 12-year-old child in Calcasieu River

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-06-14 02:28:10 GMT
    Site where body of 12-year-old boy found by divers in Calcasieu River near Oberlin. (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)Site where body of 12-year-old boy found by divers in Calcasieu River near Oberlin. (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    Authorities have located the body of 12-year-old boy who possibly drowned in the Calcasieu River near Oberlin Sunday afternoon. Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said the body was found around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. KPLC will have details as soon as more information becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Authorities have located the body of 12-year-old boy who possibly drowned in the Calcasieu River near Oberlin Sunday afternoon. Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said the body was found around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. KPLC will have details as soon as more information becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • C. diff vaccine trial fast-tracked by FDA

    C. diff vaccine trial fast-tracked by FDA

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 2:28 PM EDT2017-06-13 18:28:40 GMT
    A clinical trial is underway to develop a C. diff vaccine. (Source: Cdiffense)A clinical trial is underway to develop a C. diff vaccine. (Source: Cdiffense)

    A clinical trial for a C. diff vaccine has been fast-tracked by the Food and Drug Administration to get protection to people most at risk as quickly, and safely, as possible.

    More >>

    A clinical trial for a C. diff vaccine has been fast-tracked by the Food and Drug Administration to get protection to people most at risk as quickly, and safely, as possible.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly