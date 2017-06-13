Family of 12-year-old drowning victim remember son

Authorities have located the body of 12-year-old boy who possibly drowned in the Calcasieu River near Oberlin Sunday afternoon. Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said the body was found around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. KPLC will have details as soon as more information becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A clinical trial for a C. diff vaccine has been fast-tracked by the Food and Drug Administration to get protection to people most at risk as quickly, and safely, as possible.
The rain didn't stop the fun at Chief Don Dixon's fun day.
State lawmakers just passed a bill requiring oyster fishermen in Calcasieu Lake to use tongs instead of dredges. The oyster fishermen say it's a step backwards that will make their lives harder and won't help the resource. At least one local biologist agrees with the fishermen. Commercial fishing is a hard way to make a living in Cameron, where right now they're catching shrimp. But if they get an oyster season, buyer Adley Dyson says it will be harder when fis...
