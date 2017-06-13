The rain didn't stop the fun at Chief Don Dixon's fun day.

This year kids stayed dry inside the Lake Charles Civic center and were able to get an up close look at the equipment used by the police department. The event also included more fun things like tricycle races, bounce houses, and sack races.

Chief Dixon said it's important for kids to see officers as human beings and not just a uniform.

"Who knows, in 10 years they may have an experience with the police where they are maybe a victim or something like that and they can remember and reflect back on this and see that they are people too and they are trying to help us. So that's what we want, to make a positive impression on young people that will hopefully influence them the rest of their lives," said Dixon.

