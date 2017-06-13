Chief Don Dixon's fun day - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Chief Don Dixon's fun day

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)

The rain didn't stop the fun at Chief Don Dixon's fun day.

This year kids stayed dry inside the Lake Charles Civic center and were able to get an up close look at the equipment used by the police department. The event also included more fun things like tricycle races, bounce houses, and sack races. 

Chief Dixon said it's important for kids to see officers as human beings and not just a uniform.

"Who knows, in 10 years they may have an experience with the police where they are maybe a victim or something like that and they can remember and reflect back on this and see that they are people too and they are trying to help us. So that's what we want, to make a positive impression on young people that will hopefully influence them the rest of their lives," said Dixon.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Chief Don Dixon's fun day

    Chief Don Dixon's fun day

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-06-14 00:42:55 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The rain didn't stop the fun at Chief Don Dixon's fun day.

    More >>

    The rain didn't stop the fun at Chief Don Dixon's fun day.

    More >>

  • Oyster fishermen and local biologist agree tonging won't help oysters

    Oyster fishermen and local biologist agree tonging won't help oysters

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 8:37 PM EDT2017-06-14 00:37:03 GMT
    (Source:KPLC)(Source:KPLC)

    State lawmakers just passed a bill requiring oyster fishermen in Calcasieu Lake to use tongs instead of dredges.   The oyster fishermen say it's a step backwards that will make their lives harder and won't help the resource. At least one local biologist agrees with the fishermen. Commercial fishing is a hard way to make a living in Cameron, where right now they're catching shrimp.  But if they get an oyster season, buyer Adley Dyson says it will be harder when fis...

    More >>

    State lawmakers just passed a bill requiring oyster fishermen in Calcasieu Lake to use tongs instead of dredges.   The oyster fishermen say it's a step backwards that will make their lives harder and won't help the resource. At least one local biologist agrees with the fishermen. Commercial fishing is a hard way to make a living in Cameron, where right now they're catching shrimp.  But if they get an oyster season, buyer Adley Dyson says it will be harder when fis...

    More >>

  • CPSO: Georgia man arrested for attempted first-degree murder of a deputy

    CPSO: Georgia man arrested for attempted first-degree murder of a deputy

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-06-13 20:53:51 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    A Georgia man is in custody after attacking a deputy to avoid being arrested, according to authorities. 

    More >>

    A Georgia man is in custody after attacking a deputy to avoid being arrested, according to authorities. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly