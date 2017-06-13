CPSO: Georgia man arrested for attempted first-degree murder of a deputy

A Georgia man is in custody after attacking a deputy to avoid being arrested, according to authorities.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary at a business on Old Highway 90 in Vinton on June 13, said Kim Myers, CPSO spokeswoman. When the deputy arrived he attempted to detain Christopher J. Dirgo, 32, but Dirgo became enraged and began to attack the deputy. The deputy pulled out his taser and struck Dirgo, but Dirgo got on top of the deputy, grabbed him around the neck and choked him. Dirgo also began gouging the deputy's eyes with his fingers, said Myers.

A second deputy arrived on the scene and attempted to detain Dirgo, but Dirgo turned and fought with the second deputy, and gouged the deputy's eye, according to Myers.

Several other deputies and eight men from a nearby construction site arrived and were able to detain Dirgo after a prolonged struggle, said Myers.

After further investigation, CPSO learned that Dirgo busted a glass door on a bus parked outside of the business, then entered the business and began kicking locked doors, breaking the locks, said Myers. Deputies also located Dirgo's truck in the parking lot, which contained a plastic bag of suspected marijuana and a revolver.

Dirgo was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with attempted first-degree-murder of a police officer, simple burglary, simple damage to property, resisting an officer by violence, battery of a police officer, possession of drugs with intent to distribute, and illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of drugs.

Chirstopher Dirgo's bond is still pending.

Both deputies were transported to a local hospital where they were treated and released.

