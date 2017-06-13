FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot temperatures with a chance of rain each day this week

Tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies. Rain will be coming to an end from this evening and a 20% chance for rain is expected overnight. Temperatures will be cooling to the mid 70s. Winds are blowing out of the south, and therefore is keeping the humidity higher. It will be a warm and muggy night.

For Wednesday, there is still a slight chance for more showers in the afternoon. However, most of the rain looks like it will avoid us, so rain chances are down to only 30% and we will have partly cloudy skies for most of the day. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the upper 80s near 90.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. Best time for rain will be in the afternoon. Showers will be scattered throughout our viewing area. Temperatures should be very warm reaching 90 degrees.

By Friday, we will continue to have partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers in the afternoon. Rain chances remain at 20%. Highs will be in the upper 80s near 90.

For the weekend, we will have partly cloudy skies on Saturday with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances are at 20%. Sunday will also have a 20% chance for rain with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain warm with highs near 90.

As we start next week on Monday, rain chances will go up to 30% with partly cloudy skies in between any showers. It will certainly feel like summer with the high humidity and temperatures in the 90s! Tuesday and Wednesday, will be similar to Monday. By Thursday, we will have a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances are up to 40%.