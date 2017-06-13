Authorities find body of 12-year-old child in Calcasieu River

Site where body of 12-year-old boy found by divers in Calcasieu River near Oberlin (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

Authorities have located the body of 12-year-old boy who possibly drowned in the Calcasieu River near Oberlin Sunday afternoon.

Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said the body was found around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

KPLC will have details as soon as more information becomes available.

