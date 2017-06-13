Local Poodle wins Champion title

Dogs across the world compete for champion status, but Cartier already earned it; Right here in Lake Charles.

But the status didn't come without practice and a dedicated mom who spent hours grooming and training.

"Before we leave for the show, we do a bath and a dry out which takes 3-4 hours then we go into the show,” said mom Crystal Rublaitus. “The day of the show he gets a fluff brush out and it takes 30 minutes to an hour and a spray up takes about an hour and getting him looking nice and tight and then getting him ringside it takes about 20 minutes so it takes quite a bit of time."

But there's still the looming opinion many people have against show dogs.

"There's a lot of misconceptions about show does and how they're treated and there’s so much emphasis on show dogs and them being happy," Rublaitus adds.

Because when dogs enter the ring, it's not just about how they look or how they're trained especially for poodles.

"They're expected to be a little goofy and have fun,” Rublaitus said. “So if a poodle is in the ring and jumps up on you, it's awesome because that's what they're supposed to do and it puts a smile on everyone's face."

Cartier has stolen hearts for the past two years, but his little sister, Tara is watching.

She plans to take on her brother in the ring before she's a year old.

"It takes that long for them to mature enough to go in the ring and not be completely goofy and she'll have enough hair to look really nice."

Tara has some big paws to fill and Cartier has another chance to take home some hardware when he competes in Oklahoma at the Summer Classic.

KPLC Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.