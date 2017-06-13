WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to announce permanent appointment of th - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to announce permanent appointment of the Superintendent of the Louisiana State Police

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Gov. John Bel Edwards' website) (Source: Gov. John Bel Edwards' website)
BATON ROUGE, LA (KPLC) -

Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to announce the permanent appointment of the Superintendent of the Louisiana State Police in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning.

Mobile users, click HERE to watch the live stream.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Recovery Road: Synthetic marijuana addiction

    Recovery Road: Synthetic marijuana addiction

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 11:51 AM EDT2017-06-13 15:51:44 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Synthetic marijuana sounds harmless. It was recently legal in the United States, it came in a fun packaging so people didn't know what they were getting into. 

    More >>

    Synthetic marijuana sounds harmless. It was recently legal in the United States, it came in a fun packaging so people didn't know what they were getting into. 

    More >>

  • The Opioid epidemic in Southwest Louisiana

    The Opioid epidemic in Southwest Louisiana

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 11:50 AM EDT2017-06-13 15:50:29 GMT

    Federal agencies and lawmakers fight back on America's Opioid epidemic. Just days ago, the Food and Drug Administration requests Endo Pharmaceuticals remove the Opioid "Opana ER" from the market. A statement from the FDA says, "We will continue to take regulatory steps when we see situations where an opioid product's risk outweighs its benefits not only for its intended patient population, but also in regard to its potential for misuse and abuse." Governor Edwar...

    More >>

    Federal agencies and lawmakers fight back on America's Opioid epidemic. Just days ago, the Food and Drug Administration requests Endo Pharmaceuticals remove the Opioid "Opana ER" from the market. A statement from the FDA says, "We will continue to take regulatory steps when we see situations where an opioid product's risk outweighs its benefits not only for its intended patient population, but also in regard to its potential for misuse and abuse." Governor Edwar...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to announce permanent appointment of the Superintendent of the Louisiana State Police

    WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to announce permanent appointment of the Superintendent of the Louisiana State Police

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-06-13 15:49:22 GMT
    (Source: Gov. John Bel Edwards' website)(Source: Gov. John Bel Edwards' website)

    Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to announce the permanent appointment of the Superintendent of the Louisiana State Police in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning. Mobile users, click HERE to watch the live stream. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to announce the permanent appointment of the Superintendent of the Louisiana State Police in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning. Mobile users, click HERE to watch the live stream. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly